Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Cavotec SA (CCC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Cavotec SA (CCC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Cavotec SA' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Cavotec SA (Cavotec) is a manufacturer and supplier of engineering solutions. The company's portfolio of products includes power systems, cables, power chains, tow-bars, and in-ground utility systems. It also provides staple port equipment including marine propulsion slip ring columns, motorized cable reels, remote control systems (RRCs), electrical power connectors and crane controllers. In addition, Cavotec supplies vacuum-based automated mooring solution, MoorMaster. In addition, the company provides specialized airport security systems and ground and support equipment. These products cater to mining and tunneling, airports, port and maritime, energy and offshore, and various other general industries. Cavotec operates across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland.



Companies Mentioned



Cavotec SA



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