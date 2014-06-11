CB1 Digital Offers Rebranded Company Website

Cambridge, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- CB1 Digital, an established leader in Digital Marketing and Web Design, today announced the redesign of its website to provide customers with even more relevant and easy-to-find information on achieving and maintaining an effective online presence. The new and improved website can be viewed at http://www.cb1digital.com.



Tom Harvey, Partner of CB1 Digital, said he expects the website to be well received by CB1 Digital customers and business partners.



"We know our customers are going to be excited about our new and improved website, which is yet another away, we are making it easy for our customers to find the services they need to assist their business online," said Harvey.



He further said, "We feel our customers will find this a very easy-to-use website with key information which enables them to understand clearly the areas of focus for an effective online presence."



The rebranded CB1 Digital website now features an updated look with enhanced features, including all new appearance and layout with eye-catching graphics and user-friendly navigation bars.



To promote this rebranding exercise, CB1 Digital has announced a special promotion. For the months of June and July 2014, CB1 Digital will provide beautiful, functional, and project managed websites to clients for £750.



To view the newly upgraded CB1 Digital website, visit www.cb1digital.com today.



More About CB1 Digital

Founded in 2012, CB1 Digital has helped many businesses and consumers with Digital Marketing and Web Design. The company's mission statement is "To always exceed customer expectations, add value to the client, as well as always remain competitively priced". To learn more about CB1 Digital, one can call 01223 506177 or visit them online at http://www.cb1digital.com/



CONTACT INFORMATION



CB1 Digital

Attention: Tom Harvey

CB1 Business Centre

Twenty Station Road, Cambridge CB1 2JD

Phone: 01223 506177

Website: http://www.cb1digital.com

Email: info@cb1digital.com