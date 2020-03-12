CBCT Extremity Scanner Market Development by Companies Outlook 2030 - Carestream Health, PLANMECA OY, CurveBeam

CBCT Extremity Scanner Market Opportunity Analysis, Competitor Landscape, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019-2030. According to the report, the global CBCT extremity scanner Market is estimated to be over US$ 111.31 Mn by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2030
Major Players included:
Some of the prominent players in the CBCT extremity scanner market include Carestream Health, PLANMECA OY, CurveBeam, and Cefla S.C., among others
Scope of Report:
The consistent market growth can be attributed to several factors, which have led to its wide-scale adoption. Point of care diagnosis, lower radiation dosage, and better patient comfort are anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the CBCT extremity scanners between 2019 and 2030. However, affordability-related constraints in emerging economies may hamper the global CBCT Extremity Scanner Market to a certain extent.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation by Type:
Lower Extremities
Upper Extremities
Segmentation by Patient Position:
Standing Position,
Seated Position
and Supine Position
Segmentation by End User:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Clinics
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
Market Definition
Market Classification
Geographic Scope
Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030
Currency Used
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Framework
Data Collection Technique
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Methodology
Bottom Up Approach
Top Down Approach
Data Validation and Triangulation
Market Forecast Model
Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
Overview
Drivers
Barriers/Challenges
Opportunities
