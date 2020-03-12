CBCT Extremity Scanner Market Development by Companies Outlook 2030 - Carestream Health, PLANMECA OY, CurveBeam

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "CBCT Extremity Scanner Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global CBCT extremity scanner Market is estimated to be over US$ 111.31 Mn by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Players included:



Some of the prominent players in the CBCT extremity scanner market include Carestream Health, PLANMECA OY, CurveBeam, and Cefla S.C., among others



Scope of Report:



The consistent market growth can be attributed to several factors, which have led to its wide-scale adoption. Point of care diagnosis, lower radiation dosage, and better patient comfort are anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the CBCT extremity scanners between 2019 and 2030. However, affordability-related constraints in emerging economies may hamper the global CBCT Extremity Scanner Market to a certain extent.



Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:

Lower Extremities

Upper Extremities



Segmentation by Patient Position:

Standing Position,

Seated Position

and Supine Position



Segmentation by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Clinics



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecast Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



