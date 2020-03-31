CBCT Extremity Scanner Market Manufacturers, Industry Size and Technology Forecast to 2030: Carestream Health, PLANMECA OY, CurveBeam

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Cone Beam CT (CBCT) Scanner is a CT scanner in which X-rays diverge in the form of a cone. In this technology, X-ray images are captured and reconstructed by using an algorithm to provide high-resolution images, which assist with accurate diagnosis & treatment plans. CBCT extremity scanner is a specially designed extremity-specific imaging technology.



Top Players:



Some of the prominent players in the CBCT extremity scanner market include Carestream Health, PLANMECA OY, CurveBeam, and Cefla S.C., among others



Technological Growth



The global CBCT extremity scanner market is driven by increasing adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and enhanced patient comfort provided by the scanner. Moreover, a low radiation dose as compared to conventional CT scans and technological advancements have been pivotal in contributing to the extensive market growth of CBCT extremity scanners globally. However, affordability-related constraints among emerging economies are likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Key Questions That the Report Answers From Geographic Standpoint



The geographic scope of the report considers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report will reveal which regional market is currently dominating and which regional market is likely to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.



The report will also provide insights into country level markets, which are driving various regional markets

Comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights will be provided for both regional & country-level markets



Key Questions That the Report Answers From Segmentation Standpoint



Based on offerings of players, the report has been analyzed from three perspectives - By Type, By Patient Position, and By End User



The report comprehensively analyzes the market from various perspectives, providing a bird's-eye view of the market to concerned stakeholders



Each perspective is drilled-down at granular level, ensuring deep-dive assessment of the market

Historical data and forecasts are provided at segment & sub-segment levels, which showcases the evolution curve of the market



Key Questions That the Report Answers From Competition Standpoint



The report provides deep-rooted insights with respect to key players operating in the market



The report highlights not only the key players operating in the market but also showcases their latest competitive position in the market



Key pointers such as Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, and Recent Developments with respect to players are extensively covered under the 'Company Profiles' section of the report, which provides stakeholders a clear picture of the competitive landscape prevailing in the market



MARKET FRAMEWORK:



By Type

Lower Extremities

Upper Extremities



By Patient Position

Standing Position

Seated Position

Supine Position



By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Clinics



Competitive Landscape:

Carestream Health

PLANMECA OY

CurveBeam

Cefla S.C.



Customization Options:

Comparative Assessment: CBCT VS Spiral CT

Comparative Assessment: Weight-Bearing VS Non-Weight-Bearing System



Pricing Assessment

Usage Frequency of Extremity CT Compared To DR System

Free addition of 'Company Profiles'

Clientele Base Assessment



