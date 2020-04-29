CBCT Scanners Market Revolutionary Trends in Industry Statistics by 2020-2030 : Danaher., PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona., VATECH

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "CBCT Scanners Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the Global CBCT Scanners Market accounted for over US$ 660 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at aCAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2030.



Imaging is an important diagnostic aidforthe clinical assessment ofdental patients. The introduction ofCone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) is specifically dedicated to imagingof the maxillofacial region.With cone beam CT, an x-ray beam in the shape of a cone is moved around the patient to produce high-quality images.Itcaptures detailed images of the bones and is performed to evaluate diseases of the jaw, dentition, bony structures of the face, nasal cavity, and sinuses.



Some of the prominent players in the global CBCT scanners market include Carestream Health., Danaher., PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona., VATECH, Cefla s.c., ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO.,LTD., J. MORITA CORP, CURVEBEAM.COM, PreXion, and others.



Growing Factors:



The market growth of CBCT Scannerscan be attributed to theincreasing prevalence of oral diseases worldwide. According to the FDI World Dental Federation, globally, between 60-90% of school-going children and nearly all adults suffer fromtooth decays, often leading to pain &discomfort, making it the most prevalent oneamong the 291 conditions that are included in the Global Burden of Disease Study. The increasing number of people smoking cigarettes, is also considered to be an important factor contributing to the increase in dental diseases. As per theU.S. Department of Health & Human Services, in 2018, nearly 14 of every 100 adults in the U.S.aging 18 years or abovesmoked cigarettes. More than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease.



Other factors,suchas thegrowing demand for cosmetic dentistry,areexpected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, the expanding medical applications of CBCT scanners,such as mammography,and use in orthopedics will alsoboost marketgrowth.



Segmetation:



Major End User of CBCT scanners market Covered are:

Hospitals and Private Practices



Major Applications of CBCT scanners Market Covered are:

Dental Application



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region owing to itslargegeriatric population base and the high prevalence of oral diseases.Additionally, there is anemerging trend of medical tourismfor dental services in the APAC region.People are traveling from various countriesto this region due to the excellent quality of medical services and technological advancements in the healthcare sector. These factorsareexpected to propelgrowth in the APAC region.



