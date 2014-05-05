CBI Group Acquires More Customers Through Online Presence

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- CBI Group, a turnkey office interior solutions provider that specializes in office design, space planning, furniture procurement, renovation, build out, moving, and relocation, gains more customer who wish to avail their products and services through their website which can be accessed at www.cbi-office.com.



The company’s website is professionally designed with easy to navigate links, high-quality pictures, and well-written content. It is composed of 8 primary pages, including Homepage, About Us, Solutions, Resources, Gallery, Case Studies, News, and Contact Us. However, there are several more pages under Solutions, Resources, and News for more detailed information about the company and its offerings.



The company takes advantage of current trends both in the furniture business and in technology to build more presence and attract more customers. The head of the company shares, “Our faster, better, for-less approach, along with our win-win culture and our strategic supply chain advantages, make CBI Group the office furniture and office design provider of choice for substantial companies all over Texas and North America.”



To prove this CBI Group offers 3 primary solutions, namely Design, Furniture, and Moving. Under these major categories are workplace consultancy, office furniture, office moving and relocation, office design, office planning, project management, office refurbishment, and turnkey office finish-out. Each solution is presented on a webpage where a more detailed explanation can be seen.



Learn more about the company by clicking on the About Us page. Meanwhile, for useful tools and informative studies that will help customers shape their new workspace, additional information are presented under Resources. These include checklists, infographics, videos, testimonials, and careers among others. To inspire customers or give them a clearer picture of the company’s finished products, a gallery of photos of office furniture and design are presented on the Gallery and Case Studies page. Finally, on the News page, interesting news items about the office furniture industry can be read.



Once customers are complete convinced of the many offerings of the company that are well presented on the website, they can reach the company personnel through the Contact Us page. However, an online contact form is already available on the homepage for customers who want to inquire fast.



“We know that today’s businesses have to consider their bottom lines along with their aesthetics and design. Please take the time to read more about our products and services, and view our case study examples that speak to our unique level of office design expertise,” he continuously invites potential customers to play around with the website and learn more about the company.



CBI Group

Website: http://www.cbi-office.com

Phone: 210 655 3375