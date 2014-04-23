CBI Group Offers Complete Office Furniture Solutions

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- CBI Group describes itself as a “a turnkey office interior solutions provider” and not merely an office furniture outlet. More than manufacturing office furniture and accessories, the company includes office interior designing, space planning, and renovation to its long list of services.



Unlike typical office furniture outlets, CBI Group involves innovation, creativity, and artistry in their work. To describe what the company does, an executive shares, “We are a forward-thinking, solutions-minded team that creates world-class workspaces on time and within budget.”



CBI Group offers services including Office design and space planning, office furniture specifying and procurement, project management, office moving and relocation, office refurbishment, office renovation and build-out, and turnkey office finish-out. Whether a client is just starting to set up an office or is trying to renovate and put better ideas, CBI Group can extend a helping hand in many ways than a typical interior decorator can think of.



“For over 35 years, CBI Group has been a quality and reputable provider of office furniture in San Antonio. We know office furniture interiors like no one else, and we have extensive knowledge and expertise in sourcing and installing all types of office furniture and fixtures, including modern, collaborative office furniture and open plan designs,” he adds”



CBI Group has served a significant number of industries and transformed hundreds of offices. Its expertise has reached and been involved in corporate furniture and design, call center furniture and design, medical furniture and design, car dealership furniture and design, financial institution furniture and design, lending and mortgage company furniture and design, government furniture and design, realtor and housing company furniture and design, and school and educational furniture and design among others.



CBI Group aims to craft and offer solutions that are designed to provide customers with the best possible product within their budget and project scope. “We know that ‘touching and feeling’ furniture before you purchase is extremely important. This is why our office furniture headquarters in San Antonio has a large showroom facility. It is also why we offer demo programs to ensure you are comfortable with your decision before you commit to any particular design,” he concludes.



About CBI Group

CBI Group is one of the leading office furniture solutions providers in San Antonio, Texas. For more information about the company, their products and services, and why they differ from office furniture outlets in San Antonio, visit its official website at http://www.cbi-office.com.