CBI Group Providing a Wide Range of Office Furniture Solutions

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- CBI Group, a Texas-based office furniture outlet, provides a wide range of office furniture solutions designed to help customers create an inspiring workplace through furniture selling, design, and moving.



“CBI Group is your partner for office furniture, office space planning and design, and office moving and relocation. We are an office interiors solutions company, headquartered out of San Antonio, TX. We offer turnkey solutions for all aspects of the commercial workplace,” the head of the company explains.



The company’s office solutions are classified into three major categories, namely Design, Furniture, and Moving. With design services, the team of expert interior designers of CBI Group provides creative design plans, 3D renderings, scaled floor plans, and color and finish schedules among many others. They will not only meet the customers’ expectations, but actually exceed them.



“Detailed and complete design is everything. Well-designed spaces reflect and complement their immediate environment. They need to be ergonomic, safe, energy efficient and aesthetically pleasing with a healthy return on investment. Our certified design team is at your disposal to plan and design the ultimate workspace for your organization,” he adds.



As a San Antonio office furniture outlet, CBI Group’s backbone is the office furniture pieces that it provides to customers. Delivering quality office furniture for over 35 years already, the company boasts of extensive knowledge and expertise in sourcing and installing all types of office furniture and fixtures, including conference rooms, seating, hospitality furniture, wood and laminate furniture, filing and storage, 120-degree workstations, reception and lobby furniture, medical furniture, and collaborative and open plan furniture among many others.



“We know office furniture. Our team is dedicated to giving you the best value for your money while at the same time utilizing all technology possible to create the inspiring, culture-centered workspace your organization deserves,” he adds.



CBI Group also helps its customer to move and relocate to new office location. Aside from moving all types of office furniture and office contents, its team of movers also transport computers, servers, phone systems, filing systems, medical machinery and furniture, wall mounted TVs and computer screens, and other office equipment.



“CBI Group has successfully managed and completed thousands of office and facility moves. You can be rest assured with confidence that we have your move completed smoothly and on time, no matter how big or small it is,” he concludes.



About CBI Group

CBI Group is a turnkey office interior solutions provider. For more information about the company and its offerings.



Website: http://www.cbi-office.com

Phone #: (210) 655 3375

Email: INSPIRE@CBI-OFFICE.COM