CBSNews, Boston Globe and San Francisco Chronicle Now Serves Press Releases from MarketersMedia

Mayang Pasir, Penang -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- MarketersMedia began as a humble service for a specific group of 50K business owners who had specific commonalities. For one, they are all networked with Daniel Tan, Internet marketer and SEO expert. For another thing, they all needed maximum exposure for their perspective brands in order to compete in the saturated online marketing environment.



Recently MarketersMedia was able to include CBSNews, Boston Globe and San Francisco Chronicle in their media sources to offer additional exposure. These sources join a variety of relevant media sources including Associated Press, ProQuest and PRMediaListTM amongst others serving press releases from MarketersMedia. Business owners and marketers now too have the opportunity to gain wider online and offline exposure through world renowned media outlets.



MarketersMedia provides these business owners with the much needed service of distributing their timely information to the optimum amount of media sources. Innovative new features are continuously added to traditional press release service best practices that no other press release service has been able to provide to date. MarketersMedia seems to be rising fast in the press release distribution industry, making it a formidable force not to be reckoned with.



About CBSNews

CBSNews is a division of American television and radio network, CBS Broadcasting which was founded September 18, 1927 in Manhattan, New York. Among the worldwide viewed programs broadcast by CBS is CBS Evening News, 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, Face the Nation and other news related programs.



About Boston Globe

Boston Massachusetts is the home for this daily newspaper is owned by the New York Times Company and was founded in 1872. The Boston Globe is the recipient of two regional Emmy Awards for its video work produced in 2009 and is consistently ranked among the top ten newspaper websites in the United States.



About San Francisco Chronicle

This daily newspaper aptly resides in San Francisco, California with a bureau in Washington D.C. as well to cover cutting edge news as efficiently and accurately as possible. It is owned by the Hearst Corporation. It was founded January 16, 1865 and is a multi award winner for Pulitzer Prizes.



About MarketersMedia

MarketersMedia is a rising leader in online news and press release distribution for online marketers and entrepreneurs. With a strong distribution network which includes the AssociatedPress, Dow Jones Factiva, LexisNexis – it aims to provide the best ROI with focus on wide-reach SEO press release distribution, reaching online websites, journalists, media, major newspapers such as the New York Times and Houston Chronicle, TV and radio stations.



Visit http://marketersmedia.com/ for more information.



Contact Info

Name: Chak

Email: chak@marketersmedia.com



Source: http://marketersmedia.com/cbsnews-boston-globe-and-san-francisco-chronicle-now-serves-press-releases-from-marketers-2/3963