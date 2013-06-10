CC Builders Announces Service Area Expansion for General Contractor Medford, OR, Services

Medford, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- CC Builders—a Klamath Falls, Oregon, based general contractor—announced today that they have expanded their service area to include Medford, Oregon. CC Builders will offer the full range of general contractor services in Medford to include site preparation, foundations and concrete work, building contractor services, remodels, building additions, fencing, pole barns, custom homes, log cabins, and more. The company’s scope of services include minor remodels to complete custom builds. For CC Builders, no general contractor Medford project is too big or too small.



“We are committed to quality,” says Curtis Hogan, owner of CC Builders. “Quality is always the leading concern of every detail, so we make quality an integral part of our building philosophy.” CC Builders is Southern Oregon’s leader at delivering exceptional craftsmanship every step of the way. The company recently completed a job as a custom home builder where they built a complicated neo-classic home at the Running Y in Klamath Falls, OR. Curtis Hogan has over 30 years of general contractor experience in Southern Oregon.



CC Builder’s general contractor work extends beyond residential buildings to include agricultural buildings, pole barns, commercial buildings, and other minor building projects such as fencing and remodels. With an A+ BBB accreditation to back their work, CC Builders is excited to expand their services to the Medford area. “We’re committed to contributing to the Medford General Contractor community by providing homeowners and investors with the highest quality projects from our expert builders,” says Curtis.



As part of their quality service guarantee, CC Builders also offers a convenient online Bid Request form. From the company’s website, customers can research their services, view photographs of past projects, and request a free project bid. CC Builders will be initiating their full expansion into Medford immediately. For more information about CC Builders, or to request a bid, visit their website for complete contact information.



About CC Builders

CC Builders was founded by Curtis Hogan in 2006. Curtis has over 30 years of industry experience including general contractor services for residential, commercial, and agricultural buildings. CC Builders provides a wide variety of general contractor services from simple remodels to ground up custom home construction. Visit their website at CCBuildersIncorporated.com for more information about their general contractor services.



