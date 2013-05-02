CC Builders Launches New Website and Social Media Campaign

Klamath Falls, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- CC Builders announced today the launch of their new website and social media campaign. The launch of the new website, which offers a quick and easy bid request form, is part of the company’s continuous effort to enhance their customers’ satisfaction with the construction bidding process. The website boasts a simple design with large, colorful images of their most recent projects, and is divided into six useful sections including Our Services, Our Gallery, Our Blog, Reviews, About Us, and Contact Us. “Our goal with the new web design is to provide our current and prospective clients with easy access to the variety of services and projects that we handle,” says Curtis Hogan, owner and general contractor for CC Builders. The website features the theme, " General Contractor Klamath Falls ,” but the company offers services throughout Southern Oregon.



The website offers two special features: an easy to submit bid request and a quick “Ask a Question” form. “We know that our clients are busy, and likely don’t have time to call our office; that’s why we wanted to integrate a feature in our site that allowed users to send an information or bid request at any time of the day,” says Joleen Hogan, CC Builders owner and office manager. The website’s user-friendly design provides users with more efficient access to the company’s contact information and services overview. This is especially helpful for users looking for more information on our home building contractor Klamath Falls services because our client-base has become increasingly reliant on the Internet to access companies contact information.



Other new functions include an extensive photo gallery, customer reviews, and blog. Part of selecting a general contractor is knowing the quality of their work, making the photo gallery and customer reviews sections an important way to showcase the company’s work and expertise.



In addition to the launch of their website, CC Builders will be engaging current and prospective clients through social media. They have opened accounts with popular social media communities such as Facebook, Twitter, Pintrest, LinkedIn, YouTube, and G+. “The importance of social media can no longer be ignored; our customers are online, so that’s where we need to be,” says Curtis. The company plans to use social media to share current and upcoming projects, as well as useful information about construction codes and policies in Oregon.



About CC Builders

CC Builders was founded by Curtis Hogan in 2006. Curtis has over 30 years of industry experience including general contractor services for residential, commercial, and agricultural buildings. CC Builders provides a wide variety of general contractor services from simple remodels to ground up custom home construction. Visit their website at CCBuildersIncorporated.com for more information about their general contractor services.



