CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible violations in connection with certain financial statements by CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II.



Investors who purchased shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, led by Chinh E. Chu, Matthew Skurbe, Douglas Newton, Jason K. Giordano, Charles Kantor and other senior professionals of CC Capital and Neuberger Berman, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.



On July 30, 2020, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 72,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit.



Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) declined from $11.13 per share on February 4, 2021 to $9.79 per share on July 29, 2021.



