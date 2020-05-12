CCLA, Commercial Contractors in Los Angeles for Commercial and Residential Construction

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- CCLA, Commercial Contractor Los Angeles are the reputed construction contractors offering a wide range of services for their commercial and residential clients. Their team consists of qualified, professional, talented and creative building and construction experts who are always happy to work any kind of project with any kind of deadlines within a said budget. Here at CCLA, every job is treated different no matter how small or how big. And this personal attention is what makes them the top most choice when it comes to commercial and residential contractors.



As part of their commercial services they offer commercial electric services, new office construction, renovations and tenant improvement. They also cater to the construction needs of restaurants including new constructions, complete remodel and electric works. Home remodeling services include functional kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, room and garage extensions. "Amazing services - they did a bathroom remodel for me on a very tight budget, but you would never think the cost was low! My bathroom looks like a million bucks thanks to PSD! I can't wait to use them for renovation on other rooms in my home", says Paula K, a happy customer.



Commercial Contractor Los Angeles, CCLA is a general contracting and construction company that specializes in commercial and residential construction. With highest degree of quality and professionalism, the company also ensures that they work within their clients' budgets and surpass their expectations.



