CCSolar.net Creates New Google Plus Page for Their Solar Energy Business

Alternative energy technologies are a necessity in today's world, and they will become even more important in years to come. People are extremely concerned about the toll that fossil fuels take on the Earth's environment, and these fuels are also a finite natural resource. Understandably, one of the most popular renewable energy technologies in sunny California is solar power.



A Californian solar energy website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is CCSolar.net, the home page of Central California Solar: a leading Fresno solar energy company. They create solar energy projects for domestic customers in the Central California area. CCSolar.net has a huge reputation for excellent solar panel work, and they have recently come into renewed prominence as a result of their new Google Plus social media presence.



Central California Solar is already using their Google Plus page to great effect. It contains details about the business, including contact details and links to customer reviews from around the web. They plan to start sharing more content on the site in the near future.



The CCSolar.net web page contains even more extensive information about their business and their solar panel capabilities. There are special offers for California residents, and photographs of projects that they have recently completed.



A spokesperson for the company said: “The people of California have a longstanding tradition of respect for the environment. Conveniently it is also an extremely sunny part of the world. These two factors make solar power extremely popular here. We are proud to be one of the most successful solar power equipment companies in Central California, and we believe that we are the best place in the area to buy solar panels. Fresno customers have been continually satisfied with our materials and our service. We’ve always believed in taking advantage of new technologies, and that extends to our online presence too. That’s why we’re thrilled to start sharing content and being social on Google Plus, which we believe is an important social media platform.”



About Central California Solar

Central California Solar is a solar energy equipment and installation company serving the area around Fresno, CA.



