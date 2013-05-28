CCSolar.net Offers Potential Customers Free Quotes on Solar Panel Projects

Tulare, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Renewable energy used to be a fringe science, but most people are starting to recognize that it’s necessary to embrace this technology. Fossil fuel supplies are running low, and we are heading towards peak oil and declining oil production. Solar power is one of the most popular renewable energy technologies. Solar panels can be deployed in projects of any size, even in a domestic context.



One Fresno solar panel company that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is Central California Solar. Central California Solar is an extremely highly regarded solar panel installation and supply company based in Fresno, CA and serving surrounding areas. They have long enjoyed a reputation as one of the best solar panel companies in the state, and they have recently come into prominence as a result of their offer to give free quotes to anyone who is considering installing solar panels in their home.



Central California Solar has been in the solar energy business for over four years. In addition to offering their solar panel installation services, they also help potential customers calculate exactly how much money they could save on their power costs by using solar energy. While solar panels are an investment, they pay off quickly, and the skilled professionals at Central California Solar help their customers work out just how quickly they will pay for themselves.



A spokesperson for the company said: “Many people are getting extremely sick of getting huge power bills. The price of electrical energy has gone up substantially in recent years, and many people feel like they are being held to ransom by the power company. However, there is a solution: solar. Fresno and other Central Californian areas are particularly suitable for domestic solar panel projects. They get an absolutely huge amount of sun every year. A modest sized solar panel array in this area can easily meet the power consumption needs of an entire family. We’re happy to offer free quotes to anyone who is considering powering their home in this way, and we also offer “no money down” solar leases too.”



