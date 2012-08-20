CCTV Security Pros Named Surveillance Camera System Provider of the Year by BUYCCTVCameras.com

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- CCTV Security Pros is pleased to announce that they were recently named Surveillance Camera System Provider of the Year by BuyCCTVCameras.com, a leading blog and CCTV camera reviews website in the security/surveillance industry. CCTV Security Pros is a leading nationwide direct distributor of CCTV security cameras, systems, and equipment.



While there are many places to purchase surveillance camera systems, a successful installation and rollout often hinges on the support from the security cameras system provider. A combination of the latest technology, competitive pricing and broad selection for every circumstance and budget must be coupled with expert knowledge and experience, flawless customer service, strong educational and installation support as well as superior guarantees.



CCTV Security Pros strives to constantly provide these elements to each customer as a matter of pride and integrity. Their successful efforts were recently acknowledged with the Surveillance Camera System Provider of the Year designation from the leading security and surveillance industry blog BuyCCTVCameras.com. “Clients ranging from families to multinational corporations rely on us to help them protect lives and property through surveillance systems,” said a CCTV Security Pros spokesperson. “While a flawless record of service with each and every customer has always been our goal, we are very proud to have the industry acknowledgement from that ongoing effort.”



The CCTV camera specialists of CCTV Security Pros are known for having a professional surveillance solution for every type of application. Their “cutting edge” security cameras and security camera systems are among the best the industry has to offer. They specialize in security camera systems ranging from two camera systems to 64 camera systems. They also provide a complete array of HD CCTV DVR's, GeoVision Cards, IP Cameras, Systems & Access Control solutions, cables, connections, tools and much more.



The CCTV Security Pros toll-free technical support line is augmented by an extensive tech support tab on the website that provides specific directions including installation diagrams, quick start guides, and much more. All of their security cameras and surveillance camera systems are in-stock and available for immediate shipping. Additionally, a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee on all of their products is backed by a minimum two-year warranty.



Their satisfied customers include Fortune 1000 Companies, small to large businesses, churches, storage facilities, restaurants, convenience stores, government entities, schools and universities, law enforcement, airports, warehouses, CCTV installers, and Homeowners. “Whether the customer is a professional installer or novice, our goal is to provide them with advice from professionals as well as the best customer support in the industry,” said the spokesperson. “Our Surveillance Camera Provider of the Year acknowledgement from BuyCCTVCameras.com is one more sign that we are meeting that goal for every customer.” For more information, please visit http://www.cctvsecuritypros.com



About CCTV Security Pros

