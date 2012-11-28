CD and Disc Duplication Company Expands Its Services

Nicholasville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- WePrintDiscs.com a company that specializes in CD duplication now has something more for its customers. The company promises CD duplication with the added benefit of cutting down the service time considerably. The company via its website loads orders and finishes them well before hand. The company has invested quite an effort in making the process fast and efficient. It has managed to achieve this by designing a new template that helps in loading the CD duplication orders much faster than any other similar program.



The company had first started doing business by providing CD printing services to the customers. With a steady increase in demand and with the company’s long standing intent to diversify its services, it has now forayed into CD duplication and disc replication. The company today covers a wide range of packaging and printing services too. For customers who want new CDS made or old duplicated, the company provides a one stop solution.



WePrintDiscs.com and its services are of particular help to companies planning to launch a branding campaign. Branding as an activity has a lot to do with creation and recreation of content. Presentation also matters a lot in this context. Since the company caters to these needs and renders a professional job, investing in these services can turn out to be quite profitable both in the short as well as in the long run.



CD printing and packaging involves use of plastic and this is a step that cannot be avoided despite several attempts. However, WePrintDiscs.com has made sure that their team designs products that are ecofriendly and at the same time give customers what they expect in terms of design. With their new product ‘eco sleeves’ now part of their huge product range, the company has introduced CD covers which are made with 100% reusable material.



For first time customers, who are not very sure of their investment with WePrintDiscs.com, there is a way to test the service and then commit fulltime. By using the coupons issued by the company, new customers can test the services and then decide if they are willing to sign up for the services. These coupons can be used online to get instant rebates on a particular service. To know more about the company and its services log onto http://www.weprintdiscs.com/