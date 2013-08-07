CD International Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:CDII) Investor Investigation Was Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of CD International Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:CDII) shares over potential securities laws violations by CD International Enterprises and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CD International Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:CDII) concerning whether a series of statements by CD International Enterprises Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On April 23, 2012, CD International Enterprises Inc received a letter from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the staff of Nasdaq believes that the continued listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq is no longer warranted based on public interest concerns and their assertion that manipulative trading activity occurred in the Company’s common stock.



CD International Enterprises Inc reported that its Total Revenue declined from $122.12 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to $114.06 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 and that its Net Income of $9.24 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 declind to a Net Loss of $41.73 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012.



Shares of CD International Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:CDII) declined from $1.59 per share in February 2011 to as low as $0.046 per share on July 5, 2013.



On August 6, 2013, OCTMKTS:CDII shares closed at $0.051 per share.



