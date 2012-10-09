CD Manufacturing Giant Now Offering Digital and Silkscreen T-Shirt Printing Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- A media representative for CD manufacturing giant ‘Unified Manufacturing’ today announced the company is now offering affordable digital and silkscreen t-shirt printing services. The company recommends digital printing for small orders and screen printing for large orders because it is faster and cost effective. It’s also an easy way to produce a high quality product.



Screen printing is also known as serigraphy and it involves the creation of a design stencil which is used to imprint t-shirts with different color inks and designs. According to a research team at Unified Manufacturing, screen printing is the most widely used form of printing in brand fashion and other areas. It is an extremely cost effective method to create brand awareness and increase word-of-mouth advertising.



When screen printing is used, the ink is instantly absorbed by the fabric rather than bonding with the surface and it lasts a lot longer than other methods of creating t-shirts. The best thing about screen printing is it can accommodate any size or color design. It’s ideal for bulk printing as the price per t-shirt drops significantly the higher the number of shirts produced.



Company brand managers who are looking for a high quality look and feel to their t-shirts will almost always order screen printing. Digital t-shirt printing is mainly reserved for small orders and it can be used to create only one t-shirt at time which is perfect for consumers.



In addition to t-shirts, Unified Manufacturing offers CD manufacturing, professional CD packaging, customized CD and DVD packaging and promotional products. Each product is created using only the highest industry standards so quality is always assured.



One of the principles at the company said, “We provide a wide range of products and services each of which are designed to increase a brand’s market share at an affordable price.” Small business owners are encouraged to contact an account manager for pricing information on their various services.



About Unified Manufacturing

Benefit from our creativity, knowledge and experience. For nearly a decade, we have been forging specialized manufacturing solutions. With a top-quality product line and an emphasis on creative marketing, we have built on our original facilities in Los Angeles and the UK with new expansions in Salt Lake City and Philadelphia.