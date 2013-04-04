CD Pressing Service Is the First to Publish Free Smartphone App

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- CDMaker , a national CD and DVD manufacturing facility, is the first CD & DVD manufacturing company to have developed an app for their customers to check on their status, get new quotations as well as to find out what special promotions are running each month while on the go or on the road.



“Most people are not at their computers all day but that doesn’t mean they aren’t trying to manage their work and lives. We just wanted to make things that much easier and be where they could reach us easily,” said Carolyn Holzman, President and Owner of CDMaker.



The app is designed to work with iphone, ipad and android by simply going on a smartphone’s web browser to the url http://cdmaker.mobi – once there a user will see a notification that offers the app to be saved to the home menu on the phone.



One of the options is to view the month’s current specials. Subscribers will have an option to be automatically informed when the next cd pressing special is going live.



“Getting automatic notifications is most clever thing about this app. Users will have an option to be notified automatically when new specials come live. And only users of this app will be able to see these particular specials,” said Holzman.



Holzman continues, “One of the greatest challenges is stay relevant with a group of people who view what you do increasingly as a commodity. But its hard to catch everything automatically without live people when your goal is for our clients to only have to pay once to get their project done right the first time. The only way to respond to commoditization is to increase automation, give up live humans and reduce the quality of the materials used. I refuse to go those routes with CDMaker.”



“Our greatest intention is to be memorable by doing disc publishing in a way much differently than everyone else. At this time, we are the first and only cd pressing and replication facility to be available to the self-publishing consumer. And you can’t buy that.”



The CDMaker app can be readily accessed on smartphones by going to http://cdmaker.mobi/



Visit http://www.cdmaker.com/ for more information.



Contact:

Name: Carolyn Holzman

Organization: CDMaker

Phone: (512) 388-1998

Email: production@cdmaker.com

Address: 13581 Pond Springs Road, Suite 301,

Austin, TX 78729



Source: http://marketersmedia.com/cd-pressing-service-first-to-publish-free-smartphone-app/6721