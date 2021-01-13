CD Projekt S.A. (OTGLY, OTGLF) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTC: OTGLY, OTGLF), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by CD Projekt S.A.



On December 18, 2020, Market Insider reported that "Sony announced on Friday that it was pulling [Cyberpunk 2077] from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds to players following a wave of complaints about the long-awaited title." The Market Insider report also quoted the Company's co-CEO stating during an analyst call that "[a]fter three delays, we were too focused on releasing the game," and "[w]e ignored signals about the need for additional time to refine the game on the base last-gen consoles."



Shares of CD Projekt S.A. declined from $31.56 per share on December 4, 2020, to as low as $17.35 per OTGLY share, respectively $120.05 per share on December 7, 2020 to as low as $69.52 per OTGLF share.



The plaintiff claims that between January 16, 2020 and December 17, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs, that as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game, that consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



