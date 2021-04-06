CD Projekt S.A. (OTGLY, OTGLF) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of CD Projekt S.A.



Investors who are investors in CD Projekt S.A. (OTGLY, OTGLF) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in CD Projekt S.A. (OTGLY, OTGLF) stocks follows a lawsuit filed against CD Projekt S.A. (OTGLY, OTGLF over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in CD Projekt S.A. stocks, concerns whether certain CD Projekt S.A. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs, that as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game, that consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTGLY, OTGLF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.