CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

- The total prevalent population of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder in 7MM was 16,397 in 2017.

- The total diagnosed CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder prevalence in the United States was 208 cases of males and 1,315 cases of females in 2017.



1. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder epidemiology and CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market.



"CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market size in 7MM was USD 5.95 Million in 2017."



Currently, there are no approved therapies for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder. The treatment landscape of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder includes multidisciplinary care, including anti-epileptic drugs, anticonvulsants, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, neurological speech therapy, and dietetics.



One of the most common features of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder is seizures that are typically challenging and are often the most challenging health issue to manage. No one anticonvulsant is uniformly effective, and often multiple anticonvulsants are needed. If seizures are refractory, then other treatments such as steroids and Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) are suggested. If medications are not sufficient, other treatment options include Implantation of a Vagus Nerve Stimulator (VNS) and Corpus Callosotomy.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Ganaxolone

2. Soticlestat (TAK935/OV935)

3. Fintepla (ZX008)

4. Translarna (ataluren)

And many others



The key players in CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market are:

1. Marinus Pharmaceuticals

2. Takeda

3. Ovid Therapeutics

4. Zogenix

5. PTC Therapeutics

And many others



Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary

3 SWOT Analysis

4 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Share Distribution in 2030

5 Disease Background and Overview - CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

6 Recognized Establishments

7 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Treatment

8 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population

9 Total Prevalent Population of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder in the 7MM

10 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder in the 7MM

11 Epidemiology of CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder in the 7MM

11.1 United States

11.2 Germany

11.3 France

11.4 Italy

11.5 Spain

11.6 United Kingdom

11.7 Japan

12 Unmet Needs

13 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Emerging Drugs

13.1 Key Cross Competition

13.2 Ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals

13.3 Soticlestat (TAK935/OV935): Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics

13.4 Fintepla (ZX008): Zogenix

13.5 Translarna (ataluren): PTC Therapeutics

14 Attribute Analysis

15 Key CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Assumptions

16 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

17 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Seven Major Market Analysis

18 Case Reports

19 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Drivers

20 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Barriers

21 Appendix

22 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Report Methodology

23 DelveInsight Capabilities

24 Disclaimer

25 About DelveInsight



