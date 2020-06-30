DelveInsight Business Research LLP
(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
Some of the key facts of the report
- The total prevalent population of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder in 7MM was 16,397 in 2017.
- The total diagnosed CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder prevalence in the United States was 208 cases of males and 1,315 cases of females in 2017.
Key benefits of the report
1. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder epidemiology and CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market.
"CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market size in 7MM was USD 5.95 Million in 2017."
Currently, there are no approved therapies for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder. The treatment landscape of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder includes multidisciplinary care, including anti-epileptic drugs, anticonvulsants, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, neurological speech therapy, and dietetics.
One of the most common features of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder is seizures that are typically challenging and are often the most challenging health issue to manage. No one anticonvulsant is uniformly effective, and often multiple anticonvulsants are needed. If seizures are refractory, then other treatments such as steroids and Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) are suggested. If medications are not sufficient, other treatment options include Implantation of a Vagus Nerve Stimulator (VNS) and Corpus Callosotomy.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. Ganaxolone
2. Soticlestat (TAK935/OV935)
3. Fintepla (ZX008)
4. Translarna (ataluren)
And many others
The key players in CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder market are:
1. Marinus Pharmaceuticals
2. Takeda
3. Ovid Therapeutics
4. Zogenix
5. PTC Therapeutics
And many others
Table of contents
1 Key Insights
2 Executive Summary
3 SWOT Analysis
4 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Share Distribution in 2030
5 Disease Background and Overview - CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder
6 Recognized Establishments
7 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Treatment
8 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population
9 Total Prevalent Population of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder in the 7MM
10 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder in the 7MM
11 Epidemiology of CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder in the 7MM
11.1 United States
11.2 Germany
11.3 France
11.4 Italy
11.5 Spain
11.6 United Kingdom
11.7 Japan
12 Unmet Needs
13 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Emerging Drugs
13.1 Key Cross Competition
13.2 Ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals
13.3 Soticlestat (TAK935/OV935): Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics
13.4 Fintepla (ZX008): Zogenix
13.5 Translarna (ataluren): PTC Therapeutics
14 Attribute Analysis
15 Key CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Assumptions
16 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement
17 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Seven Major Market Analysis
18 Case Reports
19 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Drivers
20 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Market Barriers
21 Appendix
22 CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Report Methodology
23 DelveInsight Capabilities
24 Disclaimer
25 About DelveInsight
