CDL College Offers 1-Week CDL Driver Course for Oil Field Jobs

Aurora, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- According to recent survey results, Colorado's oil and gas industry is said to employ over 40,000 people and supports 107,000 jobs in the state. In response to the recent demand for employees in oil industry jobs, CDL College founder Eric Haney recently announced a new 1-week course, training entry level commercial motor vehicle operators and preparing them for employment in the oil field jobs.



Says Haney, "With today's high unemployment rates, good jobs are scarce and hard to find. However, this is not so within the gas and oil industry where well trained oil field drivers are in high demand. That's where our CDL courses come into play. A successful trainee will receive a CDL College Commercial Motor Vehicle certificate and a Safeland certificate through this course that they will present to any potential employers upon completion. Class A CDL and SafeLand training certification are required to work on most oil field jobs in Colorado, so we set our students up for success."



True to his word, Haney sets his students up for success in several other ways, too. The CDL College founder explains, "First of all, we offer flexible schedules for those interested in a course. We encourage students not to quit their day job, just yet. Instead, we'll work around their schedule. We make it possible for anyone to come to school here and they can pick their own hours for training. It's just that easy."



Haney continues, explaining additional ways they make it easy for students to become certified for the abundance of jobs available in Colorado. "We have a continual open enrollment at the school. Classes start daily so you don't have to wait to begin your journey to becoming an oil field worker. Additionally, we know that the one obstacle that can hang up a student's progress is finances. We offer Pay-As-You-Go training, designed for someone who is currently working and cannot go to school full time. It allows them to go to school part-time and accumulate the hours needed for a certificate and literally pay as they go. It is an agreement between the student and the school that allows the student to pay the discounted rates for the certificate program in infrequent installments."



He elaborates on other plans available, saying, "We can steer you in the right direction for government grants or tell you which trucking companies have a tuition reimbursement program. Some trucking companies will reimburse your tuition each month that you work. The longer you work for them, the more money you will get back." The school also accepts VA benefits



About CDL College

CDL College was formed in 2001 when it became a State of Colorado Third Party CDL Testing Organization. They are a VA approved school and currently offer classes for delivery trucks, bus, local driving and over the road, in addition to the oil field driver course.