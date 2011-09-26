Website Offers Real CDL Test Answers for Drivers for All 50 States

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2011 -- In response to the growing demand for CDL test answers, “CDL Test Answers” is announcing their website that provides a consolidated resource of all the CDL test answers for all 50 states.



With the enactment of the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Act in 1986 (CMVSA/86), each individual state is required to administer standardized tests to all aspiring commercial drivers. The act established uniform standards to be met across all states, and it required that no commercial vehicle operator possess licenses from more than one district.



With the induction of the law a new hurdle was placed at the feet of commercial drivers. Already faced with the challenge of their drive test, they now had to possess book-knowledge on all aspects of their rigs; regardless of their skill level or previous experience behind the wheel.



To make matters worse, many drivers have to take multiple tests, each applying to different aspects of their job such as air brakes, hazmat and tankers. Needless to say, the test proves to be a daunting task to job seekers, especially if they aren’t particularly interested in studying for difficult standardized tests.



In response to the recent demand for a simple and foolproof way to study for the CDL test, "CDL Test Answers" have compiled the most comprehensive list of real test answers for the CDL test.



"This is not an e-book of so-called how to pass The CDL Test," says the website. This is not one of the many useless scams on the internet. This is completely unique, totally ingenious, software that allows you the answers to all the questions on the CDL test as well as all Endorsement tests."



Each package is state specific and comes with a CDL general knowledge test and answers, CDL general knowledge true and false, airbrakes endorsement, combination test and answers, hazardous materials, passenger endorsement, and tankers endorsement. Each section provides proven software that takes users through the applicable test in the easiest, most intuitive way possible, and prepares the student without the need for excessive studying or “cramming” before the test. What results is more passed tests and more people finding employment as commercial drivers.



Half a million Americans fail the CDL test each year and almost always for the same reason- being ill prepared. When considering these numbers the solution seems obvious- know the answers before the questions are even asked. Do that, and passing the test is a certainty.



