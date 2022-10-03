CDP Print Management Offers Lithographic Print Solutions to Provide a Modern Look to Business Projects

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2022 -- CDP Print Management, a well-renowned print management company, offers lithographic print solutions to help provide a modern look to business projects. They produce high-quality prints with a wider colour gamut on a variety of substrates. Their process allows the inks to completely wet out the surface of the substrate and automatically self-level, resulting in a superior print quality. The prints are manufactured using a high-quality, fast drying inks, and high-quality pigmentation process that ensures that the pigments are evenly dispersed throughout the ink.



Their solutions are the perfect choice for a wide range of applications, such as packaging and labels, flyers, posters, books, greeting cards, corporate communications, and marketing collateral. They specialise in providing high-quality printing and mailing services for companies. Using their printing services can help businesses stand out from their competitors with a more eco-friendly process that produces impressive, striking results. Businesses looking for lithographic prints for their projects can visit CDP Print Management's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "From the eye-catching vibrancy of Pantone ink, to the edgy and modern reflection of metallic prints, our Lithographic Print solutions take your project from black and white to full Technicolour. It is a four-colour standard process in which the artwork provided is separated and transferred onto various plates. Each plate prints a colour usually belonging to the CMYK categorisation: cyan, magenta, yellow, and black. The outcome is a beautiful synergy of colour and print."



CDP Print Management is one of the leading print management company that is passionate about creating brilliant, sustainable print products. The company invests heavily in leading-edge technology and develops their people so they can deliver you the best finished products. The organisation delivers superior quality print solutions that allow their customers to communicate their message cost-effectively with minimal environmental impact.



About CDP Print Management

CDP Print Management is one of the UK's most prominent print management companies – with offices in both London and Liverpool. They have spent over 40 years working with some of the best people in print management, sign printing, graphic design services, hybrid mail, and much more. That's how they developed a comprehensive range of printing services that simply can't be beaten on value for money. They work with many clients across the UK, mainly in social housing, health care, financial services, retail, and education sectors.



For more information, please visit: https://cdp.co.uk/