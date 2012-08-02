Cedar City Real Estate Agent Janet Naisbitt-Bagley Offers Floral-Themed Home Selling Tips

Cedar City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- As anyone who has ever sold a home knows quite well, sometimes it is the small details that can sway a potential buyer to make an offer.



Simple yet elegant decorating touches like placing flowers throughout a home that is for sale can truly help make a positive impact on buyers.



Janet Naisbitt-Bagley, an experienced realtor in the Cedar City real estate market, has compiled a list of floral-themed tips that can help beautify homes during the summer sales season.



Naisbitt-Bagley, who has worked in the Cedar City Utah real estate market for some time, said that as a nod to the summer season, it can be fun to transform the inside of a home to reflect the changes that are in the air.



For example, she noted, displaying little vases of flowers that can currently be found outside is a great way to brighten up the rooms in Cedar City homes for sale. To make decorating with flowers easier on already-busy sellers, she suggests using silk flowers.



“Decorating your house with silk flowers is such an easy and fun way to spruce up your home for the summer,” Naisbitt-Bagley noted, adding that if figuring out which flowers are in season for the summer is intimidating, sellers can simply head to the nearest craft store.



“They tend to only carry silk flowers when the real flowers are in season. Then, once you've purchased those flowers once, you can use them every year. As a matter of fact, you can buy silk flowers for each season, keep them in storage when they're not in season, and bust them out when the time is right.”



Silk flowers that are especially popular during the summer months include bouvardia, which resemble little red, pink, white and yellow fireworks; chrysanthemums, which come in all shapes, sizes and sunny colors and are easy to incorporate into the established decorating style of a home; gerbera, which are similar to daisies in appearance, only with a bigger blossom; and sunflowers, whose name alone evokes an image of a bright summer day.



By taking a look around outside and in the local craft store, home sellers are sure to find flowers that will help brighten up their rooms this summer.



About the Janet Naisbitt-Bagley Team:



The Janet Naisbitt-Bagley team has over 50 years of combined experience in the Cedar City, Utah real estate market. For clients who are looking for experts who will make buying or selling a home in the Cedar City area easy and enjoyable, the Janet Naisbitt-Bagley Team is their number one choice. No matter what price or type of property people are looking to buy or sell, Janet and her team have the local knowledge to help their clients have the very best real estate experience possible. For more information, please visit http://homesincedarcityut.com