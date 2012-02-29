‘Cedar Creek Kennels’ Opens for Business, Features Deluxe Accommodations for Pets of All Sizes

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/29/2012 -- As most pet owners know, dogs and cats are more than just animals—they are valued members of the family.



So when business or pleasure calls them out of town for a day, week or more, it is important for pet owners to find a caring, well-maintained facility that can take care of their four-legged friends while they are away.



A new kennel that recently opened for business just outside of Orangeville, Ontario features pet boarding for dogs, cats and other animals, all in a relaxed country setting.



For pet owners looking for dog boarding Toronto based Cedar Creek Kennels is a state-of-the-art facility that offers not only the best amenities to pets, but also peace of mind to their owners.



“Our facility has been built with your pets comfort in mind, knowing that we will be caring for a member of your family,” an article on the Toronto kennels website said, adding that the facility is located on a 100-acre farm in the beautiful green township of Amaranth. Situated just below the Amaranth wind farm, the Toronto dog boarding facility offers each and every pet plenty of clean and fresh country air in a relaxing setting.



“We provide rooms for your pet and not steel gates. We believe that your dog should be comfortable, so we have heated floors for them to lay on and extra large, private outdoor runs to play in.”



In order to ensure that each pet stays happy and healthy while they are at Cedar Creek Kennels, each unit is sterilized between stays and vaccination records are required. The entire staff loves animals and so they work extra hard to make sure each and every pet receives a lot of attention and affection during their stay.



And, just like hotels that leave a mint on their guests’ pillows at night, Cedar Creek Kennels offers each pet a free dog treat with every night’s stay.



For pet owners who are looking for extra services for their pets like nature hikes, extra treats, and brushing services, the Toronto dog boarding staff at Cedar Creek Kennels is happy to help. As a bonus, customers who have more than one dog and those who will require long term stays for their pets will receive discounted rates.



About Cedar Creek Kennels

Cedar Creek Kennels is a state-of-the-art kennel located just outside of Orangeville, Ontario in a beautiful, serene setting. The facility offers boarding for dogs, cats, and other pets, and is staffed by people who truly love animals. A variety of services and amenities are available, including extra large rooms, heated floors, and extra treats.



For more information, please visit http://www.cedarcreekkennels.com/