Cedar Crest Inn Offers Many Highly Appointed Rooms and Amenities to Asheville NC Visitors

Located on four acres of meticulously manicured property just blocks from the famous Biltmore Estate, the Asheville bed and breakfast offers a setting and variety of rooms like no other. The 16-unit Inn has twenty spacious rooms that are all unique with furnishings ranging from solid brass queen beds with canopy and clawfoot tubs to flat screen HDTVs and Jacuzzi tubs. “We have rooms that immerse our visitors in everything from Victorian décor to lavishly decorated modern and private rooms,” said Cedar Crest Innkeeper Drew Hepburn.



The Serenity Suite is their finest accommodation secluded at the garden level of the mansion.



The suite features a large private verandah, king bed, a plush sofa, reading chair and flat screen television. It also comes complete with charming wicker furnishings, Empire style oak dresser, gas fireplace, full bath with Jacuzzi tub for two and much more. Guest can also choose a 1,300 square-foot 1915 arts and crafts-inspired bungalow cabin located 150 feet from the Mansion, just up the path above the croquet lawn and English perennial gardens.



Cedar Crest Inn offers many amenities that hotels and resorts just can’t match such as free wireless internet, parking, late check-out, Tazo teas, Seattle's Best Coffee, wonderful desserts, endless wine and a three-course breakfast every day. Cedar Crest Inn has it all, with rooms as inexpensive as $99 per night and no surprise charges as everything is included in the price of the room. They also offer bed and breakfast Asheville NC all-inclusive vacation packages.



The Inn is located just one mile south of downtown Asheville’s exciting nightlife, shopping, arts and crafts, restaurants and galleries. Hiking, waterfalls, whitewater rafting and more are only four miles away near The Blue Ridge Parkway. “This city has everything that any vacationer could ask for in a safe, beautiful and secure setting,” said Hepburn. For more information, please visit http://www.cedarcrestinn.com



