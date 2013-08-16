Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Cedar Fair, L.P.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Cedar Fair, L.P. (Cedar Fair) is a limited partnership company, which owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels. The company is owned and managed by Cedar Fair Management, Inc., Ohio. The company owns and operates 11 amusement parks located in North America. It also owns one indoor water park and six outdoor water parks. It operates five hotels with an inventory of more than 1300 rooms. It owns Cedar Point, Knott's Berry Farm, Dorney Park, Canada's Wonderland, Kings Dominion, Kings Island, Michigan's Adventure, Great America, Carowinds, Valleyfair, Worlds of Fun and Geauga Lake amusement parks. Cedar Fair is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio, US.



Companies Mentioned



Cedar Fair, L.P.



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