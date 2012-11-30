Cedar Graphics Wins Prestigious Printing Competition

Cedar Rapids, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Commercial printing solutions provider Cedar Graphics has been honored at the 25th Annual Gold Ink Awards, taking “Gold” in the directories category.



Held each year, the Gold Ink Awards recognize the best and brightest in the printing industry. Thought to be the industry’s most influential competition, this year’s contest was judged by experts who considered nearly 1,000 contributions from across the globe for these awards, encompassing 48 different categories. Print quality, technical difficulty and visual effectiveness were all qualities evaluated.



“Cedar Graphics is extremely proud to provide capabilities that meet or exceed our customer’s expectations,” said Hassan Igram, President and CEO of Cedar Graphics. “This is such a strong, national recognition of our capabilities, and it is a testament to all of our employees’ hard work and dedication.”



Cedar Graphics’ winning entry was the Printing Industry Midwest 2012 Buyers Guide and is featured in this month’s edition of Printing Impressions magazine. This piece featured UV Inks and a unique UV coating. This award-winning company and its work were honored at the Gold Ink Awards & Hall of Fame Gala held during GRAPH EXPO 2012.



About Cedar Graphics

Founded in 1986, Cedar Graphics has provided Iowa and the world with smarter ideas for their commercial printing and marketing needs. Family-owned and operated, Cedar Graphics is a national leader in UV offset printing, digital printing and finishing services. This single-source approach means Cedar Graphics can handle virtually any project from start to finish. By utilizing QR codes and pURL’s, Cedar Graphics can track and measure the effectiveness of your online campaigns or make your print marketing interactive. With green initiatives, online integration, printing solutions, and marketing strategies, there is a reason our clients say Cedar Graphics is simply smarter. Cedar Graphics operates a state-of-the-art, 96,000-square-foot facility located in Hiawatha, IA, ideal for both regional clients and national distribution.



