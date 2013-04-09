Cedar Rapids Area Aspen Athletic Clubs Helps People Make Fitness a Part of Their Everyday Lives

Des Moines, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- For people who want an ultra-clean, convenient and state-of-the-art gym Cedar Rapids area Aspen Athletic Clubs is the club to join. Aspen Athletic Clubs members can swim, play tennis, lift weights, do cardio or take group fitness classes throughout its six locations, including the recently expanded and improved Cedar Rapids facility. Right now, with a seven day trial pass, people can experience all the amenities Aspen Athletic Clubs has to offer for free and see for themselves why its members join and stay year after year.



Group fitness classes are a great way for people to exercise in a social and fun environment. Aspen Athletic Clubs offers a full group fitness schedule throughout its six locations, including the popular classes like yoga, spinning, kick boxing, BodyPump and Zumba Des Moines gym-goers want. The club’s classes are for all fitness levels, so whether just starting out with spinning, building strength with kick boxing, or as an advanced yogi, there’s a class for everyone – without the intimidation factor that exists in other group classes. Instructors are always happy to meet with new participants and help them modify moves so everyone leaves having worked up a sweat and feeling great.



Offered at all Aspen locations in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines personal training helps members get and stay motivated and meet their fitness goals quickly and safely. In fact, research shows working with a personal trainer Des Moines gym members will achieve 80% greater results three times faster than they would working out on their own. There are no cookie cutter workouts at Aspen. Training programs are designed specifically for each individual and start with a personal health and fitness assessment. With affordable packages and more than 50 certified personal trainers on staff, members can get the one-on-one attention they want from a pro who will help them achieve results.



About Aspen Athletic Clubs

Aspen Athletic Clubs has been helping people in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids Iowa stay fit and healthy since 2000. Aspen has six convenient locations with state-of-the-art cardio and weight training equipment, an array of group fitness classes, swimming, tennis and personal training. With all it offers, it’s easy to see that Aspen Athletic Clubs is the area’s most complete fitness club. For more information, visit: http://www.aspenathleticia.com