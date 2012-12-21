Cedar Ridge Asphalt Is Now Available for Asphalt Maintenance and Residential Paving

Southampton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- The maintenance and look of a properties paving says a lot about the home or business owner. Understanding the need for residential and commercial property to be safe while also looking good, Cedar Ridge Asphalt is now available for asphalt maintenance and residential driveway paving in Burlington County.



For homeowners who are looking to improve their properties visual appeal a new asphalt driveway is an easy way to make a big change. There are a lot of benefits to asphalt such as low cost, it makes snow and ice removal easier, driveway will be strong and durable, very low maintenance, and it cannot be stained so it will look good for years. Driveway paving in Burlington County has never been easier with Cedar Ridge Asphalt, whether it is a new driveway or just a seal coating each and every customer of Cedar Ridge Asphalt is sure to enjoy the work and finished product.



Commercial properties such as parking lot repair in Burlington County are a specialty of Cedar Ridge Asphalt. Using hot rubberized crack filler, Cedar Ridge Asphalt will make sure to make all cracks and pot holes are filled and finished to look good. If asphalt is a problem and there are just certain areas that need attention then Cedar Ridge Asphalt’s repair services can eliminate the problem.



Contact them today to see how Cedar Ridge Asphalt can be of service today.



About Cedar Ridge Asphalt

Cedar Ridge Asphalt has been serving the commercial & residential industry for over 20 years. Owner, Daniel Hegelein is a recognized leader in the paving industry in the Southern/Central NJ area, offering quality workmanship combined with competitive pricing. Services include new pavement installation, asphalt overlays & repairs and seal coating/line striping.



For more information, contact Cedar Ridge at http://www.cedarridgeasphalt.com.