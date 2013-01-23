Cedar Ridge Asphalt Is Now Available for Asphalt Repair in Camden County, NJ, & More

Southampton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- It is important for homes and businesses alike to have safe driveways and parking lots, and Cedar Ridge Asphalt is now currently evaluating and scheduling asphalt repair services to residential and commercial parking lots located in Camden, Burlington, & Mercer Counties.



Cedar Ridge Asphalt repair in Camden County has a team of professionals who will use the highest quality rubberized crack filler to help repair ugly and dangerous cracks in the asphalt. For homeowners who are looking to improve their properties curb appeal, a new asphalt driveway is an easy way to make a big change. There are a lot of benefits to asphalt driveways including low cost, it makes snow and ice removal easier, driveway will be strong and durable, very low maintenance, and it cannot be stained so it will look good for years. Driveway paving in Burlington, Camden and Mercer Counties has never been easier with Cedar Ridge Asphalt, whether it is a complete new driveway or just a seal coating each and every customer of Cedar Ridge Asphalt is sure to enjoy the work and finished product.



The residential paving and parking lot seal coating in Burlington County provided by Cedar Ridge Asphalt has freshened up and repair any trouble spots. The areas that need attention will be treated with strong and durable and basically no maintenance. Contact Cedar Ridge Asphalt today for all asphalt needs, they are sure to impress.



About Cedar Ridge Asphalt

Cedar Ridge Asphalt has been serving the commercial & residential industry for over 20 years. Owner, Daniel Hegelein is a recognized leader in the paving industry in the Southern/Central NJ area, offering quality workmanship combined with competitive pricing. Services include new pavement installation, asphalt overlays & repairs and seal coating/line striping.



For more information, contact Cedar Ridge at http://www.cedarridgeasphalt.com.