Cedar Ridge Asphalt Offers Insight on How the Educated Consumer Chooses the Right Paving Contractor

Southampton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Choosing a contractor for driveway paving in Burlington County can be a daunting task. But luckily for residents living in New Jersey, Cedar Ridge Asphalt has everything the consumer wants in a reliable paving contractor. To ensure money is well spent, Cedar Ridge Asphalt suggests the following tips and strategies.



Be sure that the area discussed to be paved is quoted in the same measurement (sq yard or sq foot). All grading and installation of D.G.A. (stone base) should be included in writing and it should clearly explain what was discussed with the estimator. Be wary of contractors who are a “jack of all trades” and willing to include landscaping or miscellaneous services.



Confirm the thickness of the pavement being installed is the same, as it is a major variable in paving quotes. Just a half-inch can result in a huge price difference and result in poor life expectancy of a driveway or parking lot pavement. Cedar Ridge Asphalt provides this verification of tonnage at the time of installation to all their customers.



Cedar Ridge Asphalt has more than adequate insurance coverage ensuring that no property owner will ever be in the unfortunate situation that they are liable if an employee is injured on their jobsite. Any reputable company will be able to provide customers with references for a project they are able to contact.



A driveway is an important part of the curb appeal of a home or business. An investment in asphalt should leave a beautiful first impression as well as provide you with a structurally sound pavement for years to come. Trust a property only to Cedar Ridge Asphalt, a recognized leader in the paving industry that will produce these results.



About Cedar Ridge Asphalt

Cedar Ridge Asphalt has been serving commercial & residential properties for over 20 years. Owner, Daniel Hegelein has been proudly servicing the Southern/Central NJ area, offering quality workmanship combined with competitive pricing. Services include new pavement installation, asphalt overlays & repairs and seal coating/line striping.



For more information, contact Cedar Ridge at http://www.cedarridgeasphalt.com/. .