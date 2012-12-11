Cedar Ridge Asphalt Pavement Services Now for Commercial Paving in Burlington County, NJ

Southampton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Cedar Ridge Asphalt Pavement Services, the asphalt resurfacing company of Burlington County, continues to provide commercial paving services. The company has experience in paving parking lots, subdivision and private roads and other commercial properties. Performing commercial paving in Burlington County, Cedar Ridge Asphalt Pavement Services will now complete the paving of a parking facility or private road on time and at a competitive price.



The expert team at Cedar Ridge Asphalt Pavement Services will evaluate project specifications with property managers, owners, and associations. This will ensure that the commercial property being paved has the required asphalt thickness and proper grade for adequate drainage and overall longevity of the asphalt. Cedar Ridge’s attention to detail brings each commercial property they deal with a successful result, the first time out.



The company has performed parking lot paving in Camden County for shopping centers, office complexes, care facilities, and industrial centers. Cedar Ridge carries experience re-grading and repairing problems caused by previous construction jobs. The crack filling and pothole repair service provided by Cedar Ridge can fix any cracks and potholes that can leave a bad impression on customers who visit a facility.



Cedar Ridge Asphalt Pavement Services can pave repair and sealcoat private roads. One of their main goals when repaving a project is to provide a resident with a safe entryway onto their property. The company has experience paving and maintaining private roads for condominium complexes, apartment complexes and townhomes.



About Cedar Ridge Asphalt

Cedar Ridge Asphalt has been serving the residential industry for over 20 years. Owner, Daniel Hegelein is a recognized leader in the paving industry in the Southern/Central NJ area, offering quality workmanship combined with competitive pricing. Services include new pavement installation, asphalt overlays & repairs and seal coating/line striping. For more information, contact Cedar Ridge at http://www.cedarridgeasphalt.com.