Cedar Ridge Asphalt Proud to Announce They Continue to Take No Shortcuts when It Comes to Residential Paving

Southampton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Homeowners making the investment to overlay their blacktop driveway or install a completely new pavement from gravel trust in their paving contractor to deliver a quality product. A professional layout that provides proper water drain off is very important - puddling or water leading to a person’s basement should never be an issue. Unfortunately, inexperienced contractors or companies looking to cut costs will take shortcuts that will result in these headaches. A driveway that looks great will not stand the test of time if the proper thickness was not installed or the grading was incorrect. For this reason, Cedar Ridge Asphalt is proud to announce they take no shortcuts when it comes to residential paving.



Cedar Ridge Asphalt continues to provide homeowners in the Medford, NJ area quality asphalt paving. Homeowners in the Southampton, Tabernacle, NJ, and surrounding areas can rest assured that when they hire Cedar Ridge as their driveway paving contractor, they will receive the desired asphalt thickness combined with proper grading and compaction for a beautiful, sound driveway with positive water drainage. Owner, Daniel Hegelein states, "I receive calls from homeowners that unfortunately went with a contractor that took shortcuts or did not install the correct thickness and their driveway is now raveling with no response from the company that installed it. Homeowners need to recognize that driveway paving is not required to be inspected by a township official, so this happens quite a bit. Also, if a paving contractor tells you he has left over asphalt...it is a scam. If a contractor will not tell you the tonnage required and provide you with the slips from the plant, you may have a serious problem in just a matter of time."



As a recognized leader that prides themselves on their reputation, it is Cedar Ridge Asphalt’s top priority to provide homeowners with a beautiful black top driveway that will last. Every referral they receive from a satisfied homeowner is their best form of advertising and continues to keep Cedar Ridge firm focused on doing the job the right way time and time again.



About Cedar Ridge Asphalt

Cedar Ridge Asphalt has been serving the commercial & residential industry for over 20 years. Owner, Daniel Hegelein is a recognized leader in the paving industry in the Southern/Central NJ area, offering quality workmanship combined with competitive pricing. Services include new pavement installation, asphalt overlays & repairs and seal coating/line striping.



Call today to receive a free estimate on a residential or commercial driveway pavement project at 609-859-2626 or visit them on the web at www.cedarridgeasphalt.com