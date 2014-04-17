Cedric Pitts - The Mortgage Expert Offering Innovative Service

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- The ideal mortgage loan is now one step closer to all people looking to buy their own home thanks to the professional mortgage service of Cedric Pitts. The expert offers mortgage solutions which are perfectly suited to the individual needs of every customer. Mr. Pitts works with clients from different income and credit backgrounds to deliver the most affordable and beneficial loan products. Home buyers and homeowners looking to refinance can expect personal attention, complete dedication and full support during every step of the way.



The innovative mortgage service provided by Cedric Pitts is based entirely on the customer's needs. The expert carries out complete analysis of the client's position in the mortgage market based on income, debt-to-income ratio, loan-to-value ratio, credit score and credit history and other relevant factors. Mr. Pitts uses his extensive expertise and experience in home loans to identify the mortgage product which matches and exceeds the needs and requirements of the customer. He provides complete assistance with the application and closing process.



Cedric Pitts has 15 years of experience in the credit and mortgage sector. Throughout his career, he has worked for leading companies in the industry including Chase, Countrywide Home Loans and LoanDepot. As a Licensed Senior Mortgage Banker at LoanDepot, Mr. Pitts has assisted numerous home buyers and homeowners with finding financial solutions which meet their requirements and budget. Through his enthusiasm and the effective use of his expertise, he has achieved a high level of customer satisfaction. He has earned impeccable reputation as an honest and dedicated professional with great attention to detail. His expert service is highly sought after locally and nationally.



When using the Cedric Pitts mortgage service clients can expect to find a home loan, which is sufficient for buying their dream home. They can expect the loan to be affordable, cost-efficient and easy to manage. The expert works with the full range of mortgages available in the market right now including conventional mortgages, FHA loans and VA loans. He provides products only from the most stable and reputable lenders.



The mortgage expert is dedicated to providing solutions to all home buyers and not only to the ones which are regarded as the perfect loan applicants. There is a perfect solution for every buyer irrespective of their income or credit score and Cedric Pitts is the person who can find it. His vast expertise and contact network guarantee the best outcome in every loan search.



About The refinance service of Cedric Pitts

The refinance service of Cedric Pitts is designed to assist existing homeowners who are unhappy with their current mortgage and who want to take advantage of the opportunities for saving and lowering their monthly payments. The service features refinance analysis, refinance option comparison and the provision of a refinance solution, which is perfectly tailored to the needs of the client. Clients using the service of Mr. Pitts can expect to secure a new loan which is easier to repay and which saves them money.



The mortgage services of Cedric Pits are readily available to all home buyers and home owners looking to refinance. The expert is there to deliver the best possible product in the fastest possible manner. Clients can rely on professionalism and full commitment.



Contact

Cedric Pitts

5465 Legacy Drive Suite 400

Plano, TX 75024

Tel: (949) 282-5331

http://www.cedricpitts.com/