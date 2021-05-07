New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The Global Ceiling Tiles Market report, published by Reports and Data, unravels a wide spectrum of significant factors impacting the performance of the sector. It uses the historical analysis of the market from 2017 to 2018 to provide the reader with an accurate understanding of the current market scenario and offer concise market estimations for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The latest market intelligence report extensively studies the ongoing growth trends, emerging market segments, and growth prospects over the projected timeframe. It further sheds light on the ever-changing patterns, dominant facets, and infrastructural properties.

The Ceiling Tiles market was valued at USD 4.98 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%. The rise in demand for Ceiling tiles has been attributed to the increase in construction and refurbishment in both developing and developed countries in recent years.



The latest report is the most recent one offering full coverage of the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the global Aluminum Composite Panels business vertical. The outbreak has extensively affected the global economic landscape. The report examines the current scenario of the ever-evolving business setting and the aftereffects of COVID-19 on the market. The global health crisis has brought massive changes to the market, revolutionizing the global economic scenario. Besides drastically affecting the Ceiling Tiles Market, the pandemic has led to severe disruptions to supply chains and caused volatility in prices and demands. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in a post-COVID-19 scenario, according to our market analysts. Further, experts assessed the essential facts and figures relevant to this market using several industry-wide prominent analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces.



Mineral wool is the most used material in this industry and has a market share of 40.8%. It is Made from rock, blast furnace slag, and other raw materials which are melted and spun into fibers to resemble the texture of wool. Due to its soundproofing, insulation and fireproof abilities, it is a popular choice in commercial buildings. It also has a niche market in hydroponics as it can be engineered to hold large amounts of air and water. As there is a rise in commercial construction in Asia-Pacific, and the growth of vertical farming as an industry(which is predicted to reach USD 13.73 billion) as a result of an increased demand for food, mineral wool tiles are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. However, concerns about it being carcinogenic may affect its demand.



Competitive Terrain:

A precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Ceiling Tiles Market has been included in the latest report, with the systematic listing of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report studies the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for business expansion. In addition, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of both established and new players have been assessed using effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.



The following are the leading market players:

Armstrong World Industries, USG Corporation, Hunter Douglas, SAS International, CertainTeed, Rockfon, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, Knauf, Saint-Gobain Gyproc, and Georgia-Pacific..



Regional Overview:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Ceiling Tiles Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



The report considers the following timeline for market estimations:

- Historical Years: 2017-2018

- Base Year: 2019

- Estimated Year: 2027

- Forecast Period: 2020-2027



Highlights of the TOC:

1. Global Ceiling Tiles Market Report Overview:

Research Scope

Key Ceiling Tiles Market segments

Major players

Market analysis by product

Market analysis by application

Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

Global Ceiling Tiles Market size

Latest trends of the Ceiling Tiles Market by region

Key growth trends

3. Global Ceiling Tiles Market by Product

Global Ceiling Tiles Market Sales by Product

Global Ceiling Tiles Market Panels by Product Revenue



