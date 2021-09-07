CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2021 -- Certain directors of CEL-SCI Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain CEL-SCI directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Vienna, VA based CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.



CEL-SCI Corporation reported that its Net Loss increased from $22.13 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2019 to $30.25 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2020.



On June 28, 2021, CEL-SCI Corporation announced that the Phase 3 study for the Company's Multikine (leukocyte interleukin) immunotherapy candidate missed its primary endpoint for primary (previously untreated) squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.



Shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) declined from $27.28 per share June 28, 201 to as low as $7.08 per share on July 2, 2021.



