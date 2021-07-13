CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2021 -- CEL-SCI Corporation is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by CEL-SCI Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Vienna, VA based CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. CEL-SCI Corporation reported that its Net Loss increased from $22.13 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2019 to $30.25 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2020. On June 28, 2021, CEL-SCI Corporation announced that the Phase 3 study for the Company's Multikine (leukocyte interleukin) immunotherapy candidate missed its primary endpoint for primary (previously untreated) squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) declined from $27.28 per share June 28, 201 to as low as $7.08 per share on July 2, 2021.



