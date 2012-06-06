Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- CEL-SCI Corporation Product Pipeline Review 2012 provides data on the CEL-SCI Corporation’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, CEL-SCI Corporation’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from CEL-SCI Corporation and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct’s team.



Scope



- CEL-SCI Corporation - Brief CEL-SCI Corporation overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of CEL-SCI Corporation human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of CEL-SCI Corporation with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the CEL-SCI Corporation’s pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate CEL-SCI Corporation’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of CEL-SCI Corporation in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the CEL-SCI Corporation’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with CEL-SCI Corporation.

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of CEL-SCI Corporation and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



Keyword



Current R&D Portfolio of CEL-SCI Corporation; CEL-SCI Corporation - Key Therapeutics; CEL-SCI Corporation - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; CEL-SCI Corporation - News; CEL-SCI Corporation - Latest Updates; CEL-SCI Corporation - Pipeline; CEL-SCI Corporation - Discontinued/Dormant Projects



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67530/cel-sci-corporation-product-pipeline-review-2012.html