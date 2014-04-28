CEL-SCI CSO Dr. Eyal Talor Published in European Biopharmaceutical Review Spring 2014 Edition

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- CorporateProfile.com recently reported a story on CEL-SCI Corporation, a biotech company dedicated to improving the treatment of cancer and other diseases by utilizing the body's natural immune defense system.



The European Biopharmaceutical Review, a leading scientific publication for the biotech industry, published an article by CEL-SCI's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Eyal Talor in its spring 2014 edition.



The article titled, "Infection Control" is focused on the link between HIV, HPV and cancer. The Centers for Disease Control puts the number of HIV-infected adults in the US at over 1 million. Because these individuals are immune-compromised, it is harder for their bodies to fight off infection and cancer.



Dr. Talor's article points out that with today's advanced treatments, HIV may be a more manageable disease but those with the condition face a growing risk of HPV infection, some of which can become a precursor to cancer.



CEL-SCI's immunotherapy drug, Multikine, offers a potential immune boost for patients that helps them against HPV and cancer. As pointed out in the article, Multikine may help to kill HPV-infected cells. The US Navy is working on finding out if this is the case. The Navy is investigating the use of Multikine immunotherapy against anal warts in HIV/HPV co-infected individuals. Multikine is also currently being investigated in a global Phase 3 trial as a treatment for head and neck cancer.



CEL-SCI's Dr. Talor is a clinical immunologist with over 19 years of hands-on management of clinical research and drug development for immunotherapy. He is the author of over 25 publications.



The article can be read by following this link on the magazine’s site: http://edition.pagesuite-professional.co.uk/launch.aspx?pbid=587773cf-29c4-46f2-9d9d-2f87bf178b5c



To view the report filed on Corporateprofile.com, please follow this link: http://www.corporateprofile.com/2014/04/23/cel-sci-cso-dr-eyal-talor-published-in-european-biopharmaceutical-review-spring-2014-edition/



About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI is dedicated to research and development directed at improving the treatment of cancer and other diseases by utilizing the immune system, the body's natural defense system. Its lead investigational therapy is Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), currently being studied in a pivotal global Phase III clinical trial. CEL-SCI is also investigating an immunotherapy (LEAPS-H1N1-DC) as a possible treatment for H1N1 hospitalized patients and as a vaccine (CEL-2000) for Rheumatoid Arthritis (currently in preclinical testing) using its LEAPS technology platform. The investigational immunotherapy LEAPS-H1N1-DC treatment involves non-changing regions of H1N1 Pandemic Flu, Avian Flu (H5N1), and the Spanish Flu, as CEL-SCI scientists are very concerned about the possible emergence of a new more virulent hybrid virus through the combination of H1N1 and Avian Flu, or maybe Spanish Flu. The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and in/near Baltimore, Maryland.



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