CEL-SCI to Sponsor Symposium on Multikine at European Congress on Head & Neck Oncology 2014

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- CEL-SCI Corporation, a late-stage oncology company, today announced that the Company is a Gold Sponsor of the Congress on Head and Neck Oncology (ECHNO 2014), which will be held in Liverpool, England from April 24th through 26th, 2014. CEL-SCI will sponsor a symposium regarding its investigational immunotherapy candidate Multikine®* (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) and its ongoing Phase III head and neck cancer trial with Multikine. Company representatives will be available at conference booth #10.



In Europe alone CEL-SCI currently has 32 clinical sites participating in the Phase III clinical trial and plans to increase this number to 50 to 60 sites. The trial, which is the largest Phase III study for head and neck cancer in the world, is designed to include a total of about 100 sites in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America.



ECHNO is the European Head and Neck Cancer Society’s meeting which is held every two years. At ECHNO 2014 an emphasis has been placed on addressing the need for a multidisciplinary approach to facilitate cooperation between the various clinical and research specialties involved in the management of head and neck cancer. ECHNO 2014 will provide attendees with the latest research and techniques in the ongoing effort to improve the lives of patients everywhere.



On Thursday April 24th from 13:30 to 14:30 local time, CEL-SCI executives, along with one of the principal investigators of its Phase III trial, will participate in a CEL-SCI hosted symposium and discussion on its Multikine Phase III clinical trial for head and neck cancer. The program will feature an overview of the Phase III head and neck cancer trial by Dr. Talor, Chief Scientific Officer of CEL-SCI, and a discussion of the clinical experience with Multikine by Professor Raphael Feinmesser, MD, Chairman of the Department of Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery at the Rabin Medical Center, Israel, and a Principal Investigator in the Multikine Phase III study.



“Our ECHNO 2014 presentation to many of the world’s leading experts in head and neck cancer comes at a pivotal time for our Phase III trial. Under the guidance of the new Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), we have accelerated the pace of the trial through a rapid increase in the number of participating clinical sites and a very substantial increase in patient enrollment. We expect that many of the investigators participating in our trial will be attending the conference and we look forward to a very meaningful exchange amongst the clinicians regarding their experience with Multikine. As we continue to expand our trial in Europe and beyond, ECHNO will be a great opportunity to interact with additional physicians and clinical centers interested in taking part in our study,” stated CEL-SCI Chief Executive Officer Geert Kersten.



About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI is dedicated to research and development directed at improving the treatment of cancer and other diseases by utilizing the immune system, the body's natural defense system. Its lead investigational therapy is Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), currently being studied in a pivotal global Phase III clinical trial. CEL-SCI is also investigating an immunotherapy (LEAPS-H1N1-DC) as a possible treatment for H1N1 hospitalized patients and as a vaccine (CEL-2000) for Rheumatoid Arthritis (currently in preclinical testing) using its LEAPS technology platform. The investigational immunotherapy LEAPS-H1N1-DC treatment involves non-changing regions of H1N1 Pandemic Flu, Avian Flu (H5N1), and the Spanish Flu, as CEL-SCI scientists are very concerned about the possible emergence of a new more virulent hybrid virus through the combination of H1N1 and Avian Flu, or maybe Spanish Flu. The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and in/near Baltimore, Maryland.



Multikine is the trademark that CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy, and this proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with its future anticipated regulatory submission for approval. Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or efficacy has not been established for any use. Moreover, no definitive conclusions can be drawn from the early-phase, clinical-trials data involving the investigational therapy Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection). Further research is required, and early-phase clinical trial results must be confirmed in the well-controlled, Phase III clinical trial of this investigational therapy that is currently in progress.



Safe Harbor Statement

When used in this release, the words "intends," "believes," "anticipated" and "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the company’s ability to complete the proposed public offering of its common stock and warrants described above. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.