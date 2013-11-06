Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) Investor Investigation of Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) was announced concerning whether certain Celadon Group officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Celadon Group officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an amendment to the Celadon Group, Inc. 2006 Omnibus Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Celadon Group, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Celadon’s shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the Celadon Group, Inc. 2006 Omnibus Incentive Plan to increase the maximum aggregate number of shares of common stock available for the grant of awards by 750,000.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of Celadon Group.



Celadon Group, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $527.62 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 to $613.65 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2013, and that its Net Income for those time periods increased from $3.93 million to $27.26 million.



Shares of Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) grew from $8.84 per share in October 2011 to as high as $21.46 per share in March 2013.



On November 5, 2013, NYSE:CGI shares closed at $18.49 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com