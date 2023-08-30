Celanese Corporation Identified as a Innovator in the Top 20 Composites Companies by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2023 -- With many applications in numerous industries, the composites market is a fast-expanding industry. Due to their excellent qualities like high strength, lightweight, and durability, composites are quickly becoming the material of choice in industries like aerospace and automotive as well as construction and energy. increased construction activity in emerging nations, escalating the need for lightweight materials in the automotive and aerospace sectors and expanding demand for energy-efficient materials.



The Composites Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Composites. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrants evaluated over 150 Composites companies of which the top 20 composites companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders. The 360 Quadrant effectively maps the companies based on factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, channels of demand, and sales strategies that were considered for the market presence of the composite's quadrant.



Celanese Corporation – As an Innovator



Celanese Corporation is a global leader in the production of engineered materials. The company's composites business is a major contributor to its growth, and it is focused on several key strategies to continue to grow in this market. One of Celanese's key strategies is to focus on innovation. The company invests heavily in research and development, and it is constantly developing new composite materials and technologies. This has helped Celanese to stay ahead of the competition and to develop new applications for composites.



Another key strategy for Celanese is to expand its global reach. The company has manufacturing facilities in over 20 countries, and it is expanding its presence in key growth markets such as Asia and South America. This helps Celanese to better serve its customers and to meet the growing demand for composites in these markets. Celanese is also focused on developing partnerships and alliances. The company has partnered with several leading companies in the composites industry, and these partnerships have helped Celanese to develop new products and to expand into new markets.



In 2022, Celanese partnered with Teijin Limited to develop new high-performance composites for aerospace applications.



In 2021, Celanese acquired Solvay's composites business. This acquisition has made Celanese a leading supplier of composites for the automotive, wind energy, and other industries.



360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology



360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects, and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research and facilitates analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



