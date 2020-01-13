Celebrate 2020 with 20% off Select Wood Stoves

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Don't drop the ball on this opportunity to purchase a wood-burning stove for less money! For a limited time, Peachtree Comfort Gallery, the go-to gas fireplace repair company in Gwinnett County, GA, is offering 20% off the retail price of a number of its wood stoves. But hurry. This offer will only last while supplies last!



This year, the Environmental Protection Agency rang in stricter emissions standards for wood stoves. Due to these new 2020 regulations, Peachtree Comfort Gallery is offering 20% off its wood stoves that are not up to standards. Under these new standards, the sale—not the use—of these units will be banned. This company assures its customers that its inventory of discounted wood stoves is safe and efficient to operate.



The discounted wood stoves are from top-notch fireplace brands, including:



Jøtul: This brand is one of the world's oldest producers of stoves, inserts and fireplaces, helping individuals cope with the cold for over 160 years. Due to its established expertise, Jøtul's selection of dependable, cast iron wood stoves delivers a timeless link between the past and the present, making them resistant to going out of style.



Lopi: For over 25 years, Lopi has held a spot as one of America's favorite choices in fire. As a world-class manufacturer of high-quality wood stoves, this brand offers a selection of stylish and powerful wood units that radiate welcoming warmth that lasts.



Buck Stove: Starting as a two-man operation in 1971, Buck stove has grown tremendously over the decades. This brand's wood stoves are made with modern designs and classic clean lines, reflecting the same quality and craftsmanship unique to Buck Stove since Day One.



Want to see the discounted wood stoves Peachtree has available? Stop by this company's showroom at 160 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suite 100, Buford, GA 30518.



Need a gas fireplace repair in Buford, GA, or nearby? Contact Peachtree online or call this company at 678.439.6732 today!



About Peachtree Comfort Gallery

Peachtree Comfort Gallery is Northeast Georgia's full-service provider of fireplaces, gas grills and gas lighting. By offering exceptional products, installations and service, Peachtree provides customers with the No. 1 shopping experience they deserve. Peachtree Comfort Gallery is a proud part of the J.R. Bolton Services family, a name Georgians have known and trusted for more than 30 years. It offers a broad range of products to accent the beauty and comfort of any home, including gas fireplaces, gas logs, wood stoves, pellet stoves, electric fireplaces, gas barbecue grills and gas lamps.