Celebrate "Dancing With The Steers" at This Year's Seward County Fair

Seward is holding its 142nd Annual County Fair August 1st through August 5th. The event will feature 40 indoor commercial booths, 4-H and FFA Livestock shows, Outdoor Commercial Displays, and even Pony Rides and a Petting Zoo. There will be many free events for all ages to come on out and enjoy. This year's them is "Dancing With The Steers" and is sure to be a good time for all. The Seward County Fair is produced by the Seward County Agricultural Society to promote agricultural values and education in a family friendly environment where everyone is invited. So come on out for the events, livestock, the music, and of course the food.



The festivities will kick off on Wednesday evening, August 1st with Seward County Roping. The fun continues on Thursday with Miniature Bull Riding, a Teen Dance sponsored by the Seward Youth Center, and the opening of the carnival and petting zoo. Friday, August 3rd is Kid’s Day featuring a Kid’s Rodeo, a Hypnotist, and Kid’s Story Time with the folks at Chapters Book Store. Bring your appetite to the 3rd Annual Rib Rally & Food Frenzy followed by an Ice Cream Social on Saturday afternoon. Sunday, August 5th will feature a Weiner Dog Show, a Horse Shoe Pitching Contest, and the Great American Duck Race sponsored by the Seward Chamber of Commerce. If your duck crosses the finish line, you may be eligible for one of many great prizes!



Don’t miss out on the fun.



About The Seward County Agricultural Society

The mission of The Seward County Agricultural Society is to promote agriculture improvements and advancements in Seward County. The major objective of the Ag Society is to produce on an annual basis the Seward County Fair, for the purposes of promoting agricultural values and education, 4 H, and FFA, in a family oriented atmosphere, for all county residents to participate in.



For more information or to check out the judging and Exhibition Schedule, please go to http://www.sewardcountyfair.com/