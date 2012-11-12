Celebrate Launch of Second Language Supper Club with a Free TEFL Course from Eat Speak Enjoy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- To celebrate the launch of their Second Language Supper Club, Eat Speak Enjoy are giving away the first half of their on-line training course completely free of charge. Now it is possible for anyone to learn the basic principals of teaching English as a foreign language without having to pay any fees.



Inspired by the pop up restaurant movements of Paris and London, Eat Speak Enjoy is an on-line social network and training provider that helps people to meet up, eat food and learn languages in community.



The idea behind it was first conceived when teacher/founder Scott Huntly developed a method of teaching language students around his dinner table while sharing food and having fun. He created an on-line training course so that the methods could be made more widely available and branded it Eat Speak Enjoy.



“It was based on a number of established techniques for teaching English as a foreign language,” says Scott, ”but adapted to the context of an enjoyable dinner party. This meant that instead of focussing on things like grammar and spelling, we were using language in a real-life environment. We soon realised that this method might appeal to more than just English teachers.”



With enquiries coming in from teachers of French and Spanish, as well as expats and students from as far away as Australia, the team at Eat Speak Enjoy decided the best thing they could do was find a way to bring all these people together so that they could start their own groups in whatever way they saw fit.



Scott says that it was out of this process that the idea for the second language supper club was born: “We found that people didn't want to work hard all week and then spend their time off in a classroom or lecture hall. They wanted to do something a bit more sociable and a bit more enjoyable. And why not? They actually learnt more that way!”



If you would like more information about being either a host or a guest with Eat Speak Enjoy, please go to http://www.eatspeakenjoy.com.



