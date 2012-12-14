Celebrate Midnight Mass with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Again this year in honor of the birth of our Lord Jesus, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters intends to celebrate in grand fashion with Midnight Mass beginning at 12:01AM, December 25th, 2012. The lead celebrant will be Rev. Bruce Micciulla presiding, associate celebrants of the Universal Mass will be Rev. Dr. David Stembaugh and the President and Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley.



For convenience of parishioners and followers, the live service will be recorded live and set up as an OnDemand podcast on "The Christmas Channel" of the Universal Life Church Radio Network. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters issued the following invitation and statement: "We invite everyone who chooses to do so to join us for the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus at 12:01AM EST for Midnight Mass. Christmas Carols will be heard two and one half hours before the service beginning at 9:30 PM on Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2012. We look forward to you joining us and we wish to you and your family a Merry Christmas."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com